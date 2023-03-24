</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Glenn Hoddle Exclusive: Harry Kane a great ambassador for Spurs and England

24 March 2023 Glenn Hoddle

24 March 2023
3:00 min read "2023-03-24T13:10:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-24T14:08:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Glenn_Hoddle_Betfair_02.320x165.jpg", "articleBody": "Glenn Hoddle is back in the chair for Betfair talking all things England, Harry Kane and just what on earth is going up at his former club Tottenham... Harry Kane a perfect example to young footballers Trophies would be the icing on the cake for Kane Tuchel was my choice for Spurs before Bayern Pochettino is less of a risk England to beat Ukraine 2-1 in Glenn's Bet Builder Winning in Italy puts England on front foot It was a very mature performance. England haven't won in Italy since '61 and it's another feather in Gareth Southgate's cap. It's never an easy place to play and it puts England right on the front foot which you need in order to qualify. The big thing for me is that, in the final of Euro 2020, England went ahead early against Italy and didn't have control of the game. Last night was completely different. It shows me that this England team have learned from their mistakes. Incredible Kane is an inspiration What Harry Kane is doing is incredible. He's broken Jimmy Greaves' record at Tottenham and now he's broken Wayne Rooney's for England. Harry has been phenomenal. He has a wonderful story because he didn't hit the straps when he was 17 or 18, he had to battle with various loan moves, so it's a wonderful example to so many youngsters who get turned down that you just need to keep going. He's come through to become one of the best players and finishers in the world. Harry will go on and score even more because, now he's got the pressure of breaking those records off his back, he'll play as normal. Not only is he a wonderful player, but he's a great ambassador for Tottenham and a brilliant professional. He ticks every single box. The only box left to tick is to get some trophies as everyone is talking about. Kane has another three years in his prime It all depends on fitness but every time he walks onto the pitch you expect him to score. Even in the Premier League this season, he'd be the top goalscorer if Erling Haaland wasn't at Man City. You have to wonder how many Harry would score if he was at City. I wouldn't want to put a number on how many he'll score for England and I don't think he will do that. Every time he plays you think he's going to score - simple as that. He's still in his prime for the next three years I think. Nobody would begrudge Kane move Trophies are the icing on the cake for footballers. There are players out there who have won silverware because they were half decent players playing in a team that won things. You can't say those players are better than Harry Kane so I don't think we should get too carried away with Harry not winning trophies. Harry has got the best out of his career and is continuing to do so - winning a trophy would just be the icing on the cake. We don't know if he'll get a move at 34-years-old and win his first trophy, that remains to be seen. I'd love to see him win one at Tottenham but if he had to move then nobody would begrudge him. Kane deserves to win a trophy It might be. He's been patient with Tottenham and he's at a crossroads. He either signs another long-term deal in the hope things change at Spurs, or he has to sit down and tell them he wants to leave. Things need to be worked out because he does deserve to win a trophy. It wouldn't surprise me if he thought he had to move and if the opportunity to do so is there, which it will be, then it also wouldn't surprise me to see him leave. Back 2-1 to England in Glenn's Bet Builder It's a poignant moment to play against Ukraine. England are back at home and they need to put professional heads on because Ukraine are a very good side who will cause problems. The confidence is there for England after beating Italy. I think England will win but it'll be tight. We'll be in pole position if England win. It's a mentally huge game for England because they have to prove they can provide consistency. I think England will win 2-1 again. Kane will score again, without doubt. I think Gareth got the team against Italy spot on. Gareth may play Kieran Trippier who's been very good this year and there may be another couple of other changes. England have so many options at the moment, it's great. Conte has done well amid Spurs disharmony No one knows what's going on. As a Spurs fan, I wanted Conte to come out and say that he wanted to stay and do the job. While I don't think he'll be at Tottenham next season, I think Conte has done a decent job. If this squad had played the open football that the fans wanted, they'd have been mid-table so I think Conte has done very well with what he's got. If he was given more to build in parts of the team then I think success would've been around the corner. There's no plan at Tottenham so everyone is up in arms at the moment. They need to finish in the top four this season but it's difficult because there's no harmony in the team. You look at Manchester United a few years back, now they've settled down with a manager they're happy with and we can all see the turnaround that's happened - that's what's got to happen to Tottenham. Poch return is Spurs' next best bet If you'd asked me before he went to Bayern Munich, I'd have said Thomas Tuchel because he shouldn't have been sacked by Chelsea. At the moment there's no one I think they should go after. Whatever Tottenham do at the moment is a risk whereas I think Mauricio Pochettino would be less of a risk and he's someone the fans want. Football is a strange game and Antonio Conte may actually stay. So many things could happen. Harry Kane a perfect example to young footballers
Trophies would be the icing on the cake for Kane
Tuchel was my choice for Spurs before Bayern
Pochettino is less of a risk
England to beat Ukraine 2-1 in Glenn's Bet Builder

Winning in Italy puts England on front foot

It was a very mature performance. England haven't won in Italy since '61 and it's another feather in Gareth Southgate's cap. It's never an easy place to play and it puts England right on the front foot which you need in order to qualify.

The big thing for me is that, in the final of Euro 2020, England went ahead early against Italy and didn't have control of the game. Last night was completely different. It shows me that this England team have learned from their mistakes.

Incredible Kane is an inspiration

What Harry Kane is doing is incredible. He's broken Jimmy Greaves' record at Tottenham and now he's broken Wayne Rooney's for England. Harry has been phenomenal.

He has a wonderful story because he didn't hit the straps when he was 17 or 18, he had to battle with various loan moves, so it's a wonderful example to so many youngsters who get turned down that you just need to keep going.

He's come through to become one of the best players and finishers in the world. Harry will go on and score even more because, now he's got the pressure of breaking those records off his back, he'll play as normal.

Not only is he a wonderful player, but he's a great ambassador for Tottenham and a brilliant professional. He ticks every single box. The only box left to tick is to get some trophies as everyone is talking about.

Kane has another three years in his prime

It all depends on fitness but every time he walks onto the pitch you expect him to score. Even in the Premier League this season, he'd be the top goalscorer if Erling Haaland wasn't at Man City. You have to wonder how many Harry would score if he was at City.

I wouldn't want to put a number on how many he'll score for England and I don't think he will do that. Every time he plays you think he's going to score - simple as that. He's still in his prime for the next three years I think.

Nobody would begrudge Kane move

Trophies are the icing on the cake for footballers. There are players out there who have won silverware because they were half decent players playing in a team that won things.

You can't say those players are better than Harry Kane so I don't think we should get too carried away with Harry not winning trophies.

Harry has got the best out of his career and is continuing to do so - winning a trophy would just be the icing on the cake. We don't know if he'll get a move at 34-years-old and win his first trophy, that remains to be seen.

I'd love to see him win one at Tottenham but if he had to move then nobody would begrudge him.

Kane deserves to win a trophy

It might be. He's been patient with Tottenham and he's at a crossroads. He either signs another long-term deal in the hope things change at Spurs, or he has to sit down and tell them he wants to leave.

Things need to be worked out because he does deserve to win a trophy.

It wouldn't surprise me if he thought he had to move and if the opportunity to do so is there, which it will be, then it also wouldn't surprise me to see him leave.

Back 2-1 to England in Glenn's Bet Builder

It's a poignant moment to play against Ukraine. England are back at home and they need to put professional heads on because Ukraine are a very good side who will cause problems.

The confidence is there for England after beating Italy. I think England will win but it'll be tight. We'll be in pole position if England win.

It's a mentally huge game for England because they have to prove they can provide consistency. I think England will win 2-1 again. Kane will score again, without doubt.

I think Gareth got the team against Italy spot on. Gareth may play Kieran Trippier who's been very good this year and there may be another couple of other changes. England have so many options at the moment, it's great.

Conte has done well amid Spurs disharmony

No one knows what's going on. As a Spurs fan, I wanted Conte to come out and say that he wanted to stay and do the job. While I don't think he'll be at Tottenham next season, I think Conte has done a decent job.

If this squad had played the open football that the fans wanted, they'd have been mid-table so I think Conte has done very well with what he's got. If he was given more to build in parts of the team then I think success would've been around the corner.

There's no plan at Tottenham so everyone is up in arms at the moment. They need to finish in the top four this season but it's difficult because there's no harmony in the team.

You look at Manchester United a few years back, now they've settled down with a manager they're happy with and we can all see the turnaround that's happened - that's what's got to happen to Tottenham.

Poch return is Spurs' next best bet

If you'd asked me before he went to Bayern Munich, I'd have said Thomas Tuchel because he shouldn't have been sacked by Chelsea. At the moment there's no one I think they should go after.

Whatever Tottenham do at the moment is a risk whereas I think Mauricio Pochettino would be less of a risk and he's someone the fans want.

Football is a strange game and Antonio Conte may actually stay. So many things could happen. I agree with many of the points he made in his rant, it's just the way he said things that is the problem. England haven't won in Italy since '61 and it's <strong>another feather in Gareth Southgate's cap</strong>. It's never an easy place to play and it puts England right on the front foot which you need in order to qualify.</p><p>The big thing for me is that, in the final of Euro 2020, England went ahead early against Italy and didn't have control of the game. Last night was completely different. It shows me that this England team have learned from their mistakes.</p><h2><strong>Incredible Kane is an inspiration</strong></h2><p></p><p>What Harry Kane is doing is incredible. He's broken Jimmy Greaves' record at Tottenham and now he's broken Wayne Rooney's for England. Harry has been <strong>phenomenal</strong>.</p><p>He has a wonderful story because he didn't hit the straps when he was 17 or 18, he had to battle with various loan moves, so it's a <strong>wonderful example</strong> to so many youngsters who get turned down that you just need to keep going.</p><p>He's come through to become one of the best players and finishers in the world. <strong>Harry will go on and score even more</strong> because, now he's got the pressure of breaking those records off his back, he'll play as normal.</p><p>Not only is he a wonderful player, but he's a great ambassador for Tottenham and a brilliant professional. He ticks every single box. The only box left to tick is to get some trophies as everyone is talking about.</p><h2><strong>Kane has another three years in his prime</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>It all depends on fitness but <strong>every time he walks onto the pitch you expect him to score</strong>. Even in the Premier League this season, he'd be the top goalscorer if Erling Haaland wasn't at Man City. You have to wonder how many Harry would score if he was at City.</p><p>I wouldn't want to put a number on how many he'll score for England and I don't think he will do that. Every time he plays you think he's going to score - simple as that. He's still <strong>in his prime</strong> for the next three years I think.</p><h2><strong>Nobody would begrudge Kane move</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Trophies are the icing on the cake for footballers. There are players out there who have won <strong>silverware</strong> because they were half decent players playing in a team that won things.</p><p>You can't say those players are better than Harry Kane so I don't think we should get too carried away with Harry not winning trophies.</p><p><img alt="Kane.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/f69e68026c9ab1c470e6dfa7fc0f2c341bdad5a6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Harry has got the best out of his career and is continuing to do so - <strong>winning a trophy would just be the icing on the cake</strong>. We don't know if he'll get a move at 34-years-old and win his first trophy, that remains to be seen.</p><p>I'd love to see him win one at Tottenham but if he had to move then nobody would begrudge him.</p><h2><strong>Kane deserves to win a trophy</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>It might be. He's been patient with Tottenham and he's at a crossroads. He either signs another long-term deal in the <strong>hope things change at Spurs</strong>, or he has to sit down and tell them he wants to leave.</p><p>Things need to be worked out because he does deserve to win a trophy.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/harry-kane-to-sign-for-before-4th-september-2023/924.345667519">It wouldn't surprise me if he thought he had to move</a> and if the opportunity to do so is there, which it will be, then it also wouldn't surprise me to see him leave.</p><h2><strong>Back 2-1 to England in Glenn's Bet Builder</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>It's a poignant moment to play against Ukraine. England are back at home and they need to put professional heads on because Ukraine are a very good side who will cause problems.</p><p>The confidence is there for England after beating Italy. I think England will win but it'll be tight. We'll be <strong>in pole position if England win</strong>.</p><p>It's a mentally huge game for England because they have to prove they can provide consistency. I think England will win 2-1 again. Kane will score again, without doubt.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/HODDLE%20TREBLE.600x600.png"><img alt="HODDLE TREBLE.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/03/HODDLE%20TREBLE-thumb-1280x1280-182136.600x600.png" width="1280" height="1280" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>I think Gareth got the team against Italy spot on. Gareth may play <strong>Kieran Trippier</strong> who's been very good this year and there may be another couple of other changes. England have so many options at the moment, it's great.</p><h2><strong>Conte has done well amid Spurs disharmony</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>No one knows what's going on. As a Spurs fan, <strong>I wanted Conte to come out and say that he wanted to stay</strong> and do the job. While I don't think he'll be at Tottenham next season, I think Conte has done a decent job.</p><p>If this squad had played the open football that the fans wanted, they'd have been mid-table so I think <strong>Conte has done very well with what he's got</strong>. If he was given more to build in parts of the team then I think success would've been around the corner.</p><p>There's no plan at Tottenham so everyone is up in arms at the moment. They <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792"><strong>need to finish in the top four this season</strong></a> but it's difficult because there's no harmony in the team.</p><p>You look at Manchester United a few years back, now they've settled down with a manager they're happy with and we can all see the turnaround that's happened - that's what's got to happen to Tottenham.</p><h2><strong>Poch return is Spurs' next best bet</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>If you'd asked me before he went to Bayern Munich, I'd have said <strong>Thomas Tuchel</strong> because he shouldn't have been sacked by Chelsea. At the moment there's no one I think they should go after.</p><p>Whatever Tottenham do at the moment is a risk whereas I think Mauricio Pochettino would be less of a risk and he's someone the fans want.</p><p>Football is a strange game and Antonio Conte may actually stay. So many things could happen. I agree with many of the points he made in his rant, it's just the way he said things that is the problem.</p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 10 Get 2 on Accas or Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a <strong>£2 free bet </strong>when you spend £10 or more on football<strong> accas or Bet Builders </strong>this season.<strong> You must opt-in. </strong><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKB10G2240323FB">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-euro-qualifiers/england-v-ukraine/32201789" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"Glenn Hoddle","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/uefa-euro-qualifiers\/england-v-ukraine\/32201789","entry_title":"Glenn Hoddle Exclusive: Harry Kane a great ambassador for Spurs and England"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-euro-qualifiers/england-v-ukraine/32201789">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Glenn%20Hoddle%20Exclusive%3A%20Harry%20Kane%20a%20great%20ambassador%20for%20Spurs%20and%20England&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fglenn-hoddle%2Fglenn-hoddle-exclusive-harry-kane-a-great-ambassador-for-spurs-and-england-240323-1087.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fglenn-hoddle%2Fglenn-hoddle-exclusive-harry-kane-a-great-ambassador-for-spurs-and-england-240323-1087.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fglenn-hoddle%2Fglenn-hoddle-exclusive-harry-kane-a-great-ambassador-for-spurs-and-england-240323-1087.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fglenn-hoddle%2Fglenn-hoddle-exclusive-harry-kane-a-great-ambassador-for-spurs-and-england-240323-1087.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li 