Wednesday Football Tips: Second half goals in Austria v Denmark

Austria v Denmark

Wednesday 31 March 19:45 BST

It can take you to the strangest places when you're scouring the markets looking for the best bets of the day - from Bruton Park in Carlisle on Tuesday to the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna on a Wednesday.

The crucial World Cup qualifier between Austria and Denmark at the top of Group F is a hugely different level from the League Two skirmish in Cumbria, but they all count - and Carlisle did the business for us on Tuesday with another winner.

Ironically, the Carlisle win was all about their first half display, but for Wednesday's bet we're switching it up and focusing on the second-half performances we expect to see in Austria v Denmark.

Austria are half-time draw specialists of late and in fact five of their last six games have been scoreless after 45 minutes - that's the reason it's just 2.56/4 on it being 0-0 again in Vienna at the interval.

Denmark might have a thing or two to say about that though, as they're not scared of a first half goal, and of late they've been effective in both halves having scored either side of half-time in their last four games straight.

It's 4.03/1 that they can manage that in Vienna on Wednesday.

This battle of the top two in the group could take a while to get going, and while you couldn't rule out Denmark bagging in both halves again, the more prudent option is to go for both sides to bag after the break.

It's five straight games with a second-half goal for Denmark, with Austria netting in the second 45 minutes in eight of their last ten.

Those stats are enough to make the 3.55/2 on offer on both teams to score in the second half the better value option here.