Wales are reeling after defeat to Armenia

Improved Turkey look worth a win bet at 1.91 10/11

Cengiz Under appeals as a Bet Builder play

Turkey on the up after Faroes farce

Wind back to September 2022 and Turkey were in a real old mess.

First they were held to a 3-3 home draw by Luxembourg and that was followed by a humiliating 2-1 away defeat to the Faroe Islands.

There are "no excuses" said forward Serdar Gurler after that Nations League defeat. There certainly weren't.

But since then? The Turks have responded with friendly wins at home over Scotland and Czechia and started their qualifying campaign with victories away to Armenia and Latvia either side of a 2-0 home loss to World Cup semi-finalists Croatia.

Wales looking to recover from shock

Wales suffered a wretched World Cup and there seemed real end-of-era vibes when star man Gareth Bale and several other regulars decided to call quits on their international careers.

But taking four points out of six from their first two matches in Euro qualifying suggested Robert Page still had enough talent to continue the good times.

A last-minute equaliser away to group favourites Croatia was a real boost and they backed it up with a 1-0 home win over Latvia.

But then came Friday night and a huge low: a shock 4-2 home loss to Armenia and a night of standing with hands on hips following defeat to a team ranked 97th in the world.

One grisly stat to emerge after full-time in Cardiff was that Wales hadn't conceded more than three goals at home in a home competitive matche since a young lad called Bale scored in a 5-1 hammering by Slovakia.

So was it a one-off? A freak result? Well, certain sections of the Welsh fanbase will say that such a humiliation had been coming.

Wales have managed just one win in 11 matches since qualifying for their first World Cup since 1958 so the joy has very much evaporated and I fear the downward curve continues here.

Turkey are 1.9110/11 to bank all three points while Wales are 5.04/1 and The Draw 3.613/5.

Stefan Kuntz's team are certainly on a high after beating Latvia with a last-minute winner last week and victory would take them to top spot given that group leaders Croatia are on Nations League duty.

This looks a good time to play shell-shocked Wales so I'll keep it simple and go for the Turkey win at just under Evens.

Back Turkey to beat Wales @ 1.9110/11 Bet now

Goals and BTTS could appeal

If Wales get caught at the back again, Over 2.5 goals looks fairly appealing at 2.166/5.

To be honest, Croatia missed a hatful of chances in the 1-1 draw against the Welsh while six of Turkey's last seven games have featured three goals or more.

Both teams to Score is the underdog at 2.021/1 and again that could appeal. Turkey haven't kept a clean sheet in their last seven matches.

Under is main focus on Bet Builder

Kieffer Moore is ruled out as a Bet Builder option as he misses the game through suspension after being sent off in the Armenia debacle.

Brennan Johnson is set to step in and is around 9/19.80 to score in a Wales win.

Cengiz Under is my idea of the best Turkish option. He's got three in his last six for Turkey, including a goal in the 3-2 win over Latvia on Friday.

His club form is good too having scored in three straight April matches for his French side Marseilles.

Under to score and Turkey to win is approximately 4/14.80 on the Bet Builder.