Spurs strike huge blow in race for fourth

It's not quite in their hands yet, but Tottenham plunged a dagger into Arsenal's Champions League hopes with their emphatic north London derby victory on Thursday night.

The Gunners could have sealed their top four spot with a win, instead they were outplayed, outfought and outnumbered after Rob Holding got himself sent off.

Oh dear, Arsenal...



Harry Kane heads home to make it 2-0 to Spurs! pic.twitter.com/Rxp1YWgIcJ -- Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 12, 2022

He's now suspended and fellow centre back Gabriel injured as Mikel Arteta tries to pick his side up for a trip to Newcastle, while Spurs stay at home to host Burnley just a point behind their rivals.

It looks likely to go down to the wire when Spurs will play at relegated Norwich while Arsenal have to go to Everton - the Gunners have the advantage but momentum and fixtures give Spurs the advantage.

Clarets still struggling to survive

Three straight wins dragged Burnley out of the relegation zone, but they're only above Leeds on goal difference and although they have a game in hand they've got two tough trips this week to Spurs and Villa.

Leeds have Brighton and Brentford while Burnley finish off at home to Newcastle so it's still all to play for - and don't rule Everton out of the equation just yet.

The Clarets won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Turf Moor but Antonio Conte seems to have his side in a different groove now so this is a much tougher prospect.

Caretaker boss Mike Jackson has also had a big impact in Burnley, but this is by far his biggest challenge especially with centre backs James Tarkowski and Ben Mee out injured.

Spurs favourites to sinks Clarets

The bookies fancy a home win and a few goals here, with Burnley not really fancied to find the net either against Conte's new and improved defensive line.

Tottenham are just 1.330/100 for what would be a ninth victory in 10 home games against Burnley, and only worth including in Bet Builders or accas.

Burnley have only won two out of 18 Premier League away games so no surprise to see them as big as 9.08/1 for what would be a huge upset away win.

The draw is 5.04/1 and would also be seen as a big shock.

Over 2.5 goals is just 1.574/7 while in the both teams to score market yes and no are priced about the same at around 1.910/11 so opinion is split on whether we'll see an away goal.

It would be just like the Spurs of old to throw in a dodgy performance here after apparently doing all the hard work against Arsenal, but Conte looks like a different breed of manager.

If anyone can shake the 'Spursy' gene out of the club's DNA it's the Italian, and this looks like a Tottenham win to nil to me, which can be backed at 2.255/4 on the Exchange.

Super Son to continue Golden Boot hunt

Son Heung-min is now just 2.77/4 to win the Golden Boot after moving onto 21 for the season and just one behind Mohamed Salah - and he's certainly the one with all the momentum.

He was fuming when Conte took him off against Arsenal, but he'll be going full tilt against Burnley as he looks to score for the fourth straight game.

Son is 2.111/10 to scorer here with Harry Kane still favoured in the anytime scorer market at 1.84/5.

With Burnley missing their first-choice centre backs you could see both of Spurs' front men finding the net as they're just in ruthless mood right now.

Kane and Son to score in a Spurs win is a 3.259/4 chance with a Bet Builder treble, while a slightly more conservative play can get you 2.35/4 on the duo to combine for 5+ shots on target.