Liverpool can reignite the title race

Madrid can challenge, especially with Mbappe

Tuchel's Bayern too strong once again

Milan at 5/1 5.80 can go again

Forget PSG, back Marseille at 5/2 3.50 without them

Less than two months have passed since Manchester City beat Internazionale in the Champions League final, but the new European season is almost upon us.

There are plenty of side-plots going into the new campaign. How will Europe's big hitters cope with losing stars to the Saudi Pro League, how will treble winners City respond to winning it all, and which other transfer moves will change the lay of the land before the big kick-off.

The first port of call, however, is the league title races. Here, we have put together a season-long acca looking at the big five European leagues.

Premier League

City recovered from a slow start last season to pip Arsenal to the title, and they might need to do the same next term. The loss of Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez robs Pep Guardiola of two men with significant title-winning experience, even if Mateo Kovačić looks like a smart pick-up in the middle.

The gap to Arsenal last term was just five points, and the Gunners have strengthened with Declan Rice arriving in a club-record deal. Unlike last season, though, it might not be a two-horse race.

Manchester United and Newcastle have both spent, but the extra pressure of Champions League football could take its toll on their domestic form. Instead, we're looking at Liverpool, who can put themselves in real contention providing they're able to smoothly sort their midfield rebuild, and the 11/53.15 on them claiming a top two finish is appealing.

La Liga

The loss of Karim Benzema looks like a real challenge for Real Madrid, though Eden Hazard's departure will affect them less. Last season's title race wasn't especially close, and losing a top scorer might feel like irreparable damage, but we still fancy Los Blancos at 1/11.98 this term.

The main reason for this is Jude Bellingham. The England midfielder dragged Borussia Dortmund to within 90 minutes of a Bundesliga title last term, despite some writing them off after Erling Haaland's exit, and the situation facing Real Madrid is a similar one.

While Joselu is no Benzema, the arrival of the Spaniard may point to a desire to get more out of the midfield in an attacking sense, and the underlying numbers suggest there's less of a gap to make up than it might look from the outside. When coupled with the power of narrative, one of Los Blancos' favourite tools, who would rule out a farewell title before Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos likely wave goodbye?

Bundesliga

Partly for the same reason Madrid should be stronger, Dortmund ought to be weaker. Not only have they lost Bellingham, but Raphaël Guerreiro has jumped ship to rivals Bayern.

Thomas Tuchel has now had a full pre-season with Bayern Munich, and the 3/10 reigning champions ought to have enough with or without the addition of an elite striker - be that Harry Kane or another target.

RB Leipzig have been slow starters of late, but their underlying numbers last term were up there with those of the runners-up despite not being in the top two at any point in the season.

Christopher Nkunku's and Dominik Szoboszlai's exits may hurt, but they look to have bought smartly with Lois Openda in particular looking a shrewd addition, and they're 23/10 to be the best aside from Bayern.

Serie A

If Napoli play like they did for the first half of last season, no one is likely to catch them, but there are big questions over their ability to do that. Luciano Spalletti is no longer in the dugout, while Kim Min-jae's defensive prowess is no longer an option after the South Korea defender's move to Bayern Munich.

Inter have also suffered a big loss after making last season's Champions League final, with André Onana joining Manchester United and Milan Škriniar now at Paris Saint-Germain, but A.C. Milan look in fine shape despite being 5/15.80 shots for the Scudetto.

A lot will depend on how the Rossoneri play without Sandro Tonali, but the addition of young talents including Noah Okafor - plus the cut-price moves for Chelsea pair Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek - should help all-round. Throw in the even bigger win of a new deal for Rafael Leão and the 2022 champions could find themselves back on top.

Ligue 1

Last season wasn't one of PSG's best, but the arrival of Luis Enrique as manager is designed to avoid another painful year. The Spanish coach led Neymar to Champions League glory with Barcelona, and success in that competition will still be on their list of priorities.

Any prediction, of course, comes with the caveat of Kylian Mbappé's future being uncertain. Les Parisiens have bought well, though, assembling a more balanced squad which should have enough to make up for the loss of Lionel Messi.

After going into the 2022-23 season at much shorter odds, the 1/51.20 on offer for a PSG title this term feels very tempting, especially in a season-long acca. However, Marseille as winners without PSG at 5/23.50 is also one we have an eye on following the addition of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a striker who should be hungry for goals after a lost year with Chelsea.