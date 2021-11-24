Wednesday Football Tips: Williams big at 9-1 for Liverpool assist

Out of Wednesday's Champions League ties, this clash might not have the most resting on it but it does have a particularly attractive price in one of its markets.

That market is the anytime assist one and I'm struggling to see why Neco Williams is up at 9/1.

The full-back was in great form for Wales during the international break, flying forward with regularity down the left for his country.

He's expected to start on the right in this game in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold. His are big shoes to fill, particularly in terms of assists, but Williams has the attacking mindset required for any bid to replicate TAA's efforts.

Liverpool have already won the group so Williams is likely to be one of several changes but the Reds should still be good enough to have another go at a side they've already beaten 5-1 this season. Indeed, the win market has them odds-on.

Williams' probing may well create chances and he's already been able to provide assists in his limited game time this season.

For Liverpool, he's made only three appearances but he's already managed two assists - one came in his only start, in the League Cup at Preston, while the other was in a seven-minute cameo at Watford.

Williams also assisted for Wales against Czech Republic last month, while looking back to last season he provided an assist in one of his two Champions League starts.

Perhaps he'll be let down by those around him here - and Porto are bidding to finish second in the group so should offer plenty themselves - but 9/1 still looks a big price in a team which should be capable of scoring goals.

Wednesday cheat sheet: All the best bets in one place!