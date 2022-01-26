Wednesday Football Tips: Backing a baggies double

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

West Brom can create chances against Preston

Our props column has a shot double for you from West Brom's home game with Preston on Wednesday.

"West Brom should have plenty of chances against Preston and Grant and Robinson are at the head of the list."

Back Grant & Robinson 2+ shots on target with Bet Builder at around 4.84/1

Thursday 26 January, 20:00 kick-off

Only West Brom and Liverpool are unbeaten at home in all four divisions of English football, and they'll fancy keeping that run going against Preston on Thursday.

North End have won just three games on the road in the Championship and only two teams have picked up fewer points on their travels.

Valerien Ismael's Baggies are fifth in the table after ending a four-game winless run with a 3-0 victory over Peterborough last time out, and they'll hope that can kick-start their automatic promotion hopes.

Another three points here is well-fancied with West Brom 6/10 for a home win, and Preston could even offer the Baggies a cure for their scoring problems - they'd scored five goals in six games at the Hawthorns before the Peterborough win.

Preston have lost 11 straight away meetings against West Brom, and haven't kept a clean sheet in their last 12 games.

So we have Preston who give up plenty of chances against West Brom who should dominate but have had scoring issues, so that sounds like a recipe for looking at the shots market.

Karlan Grant is where you want to start here, as he had six shots with two on target against Peterborough and he'll again be a main threat for the Baggies.

Two shots on target here, which he's managed eight times this season, should be fine at 11/8.

Callum Robinson could benefit from new signing Daryl Dike's injury and expect a response in the form of him taking a few pot shots himself.

Robinson can match Grant's two shots on target at 6/5.

COLUMN P/L 2021/22

Staked: 157pts
Returned: 196.55pts
P/L: +39.55pts

Recommended bets

