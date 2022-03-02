Wednesday Football Tips: Back Bowen to hit the bullseye

Southampton v West Ham

Wednesday 2 March, 19:30 kick-off

Jarrod Bowen is the focus of our Wednesday column as West Ham travel to Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

This is serious now and although the Hammers are still going for the top four, David Moyes knows just what a trophy would do for his standing at the club.

And especially the FA Cup, so expect him to field as strong a side as possible while also making some needed changes after only playing on Sunday.

Bowen is a player that simply has to be included though. He's had a fantastic season with 11 goals and nine assists in all competitions - he really should be in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

It was Bowen, along with Declan Rice, who popped up with dramatic goals in the last minute or normal and extra time to avoud a giant killing at Kidderminster, and he can flead the way again here.

West Ham have had trouble keeping clean sheets on the road, so they'll need a goal here, and even if Michail Antonio may be given a rest, Bowen should start, and could even play centrally in Antonio's place.

That just edges the decision to back him to score a goal rather than grab an assist, as does his recent run of scoring in six of his last nine games while registering just one assist.

He could easily do both of course, but he's a decent enough price to take him as an anytime scorer on his own.