Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

Manager Markets Blog

The Daily Acca

Wednesday Football Tips: Back Bowen to hit the bullseye

Jarrod Bowen
Jarrod Bowen can hit the bullseye for West Ham again

Wednesday's props column takes aim at Southampton v West Ham with Jarrod Bowen the man who can make the difference.

"Bowen has scored in six of his last nine games, while making just one assist so he's more of a threat scoring goals then setting them up at the moment."

Back Jarrod Bowen to score in Southampton v West Ham @ 3.8514/5

Southampton v West Ham
Wednesday 2 March, 19:30 kick-off

Jarrod Bowen is the focus of our Wednesday column as West Ham travel to Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

This is serious now and although the Hammers are still going for the top four, David Moyes knows just what a trophy would do for his standing at the club.

And especially the FA Cup, so expect him to field as strong a side as possible while also making some needed changes after only playing on Sunday.

Bowen is a player that simply has to be included though. He's had a fantastic season with 11 goals and nine assists in all competitions - he really should be in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

It was Bowen, along with Declan Rice, who popped up with dramatic goals in the last minute or normal and extra time to avoud a giant killing at Kidderminster, and he can flead the way again here.

West Ham have had trouble keeping clean sheets on the road, so they'll need a goal here, and even if Michail Antonio may be given a rest, Bowen should start, and could even play centrally in Antonio's place.

That just edges the decision to back him to score a goal rather than grab an assist, as does his recent run of scoring in six of his last nine games while registering just one assist.

He could easily do both of course, but he's a decent enough price to take him as an anytime scorer on his own.

COLUMN P/L for 21/22 SEASON

Staked: 188pts
Returned: 226.08pts
P/L: +38.08pts

Recommended bets

Back Jarrod Bowen to score in Southampton v West Ham @ 3.8514/5

English FA Cup: Southampton v West Ham (To Score)

Show Hide

Wednesday 2 March, 7.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Armando Broja
Che Adams
Shane Long
James Ward-Prowse
Adam Armstrong
Theo Walcott
Mohamed Elyounoussi
Nathan Redmond
Stuart Armstrong
Moussa Djenepo
Nathan Tella
Will Smallbone
Jan Bednarek
Oriol Romeu
Valentino Livramento
Ibrahima Diallo
Romain Perraud
Thierry Small
Yan Valery
Jack Stephens
Mohammed Salisu
Kyle Walker-Peters
Jarrod Bowen
Michail Antonio
Andriy Yarmolenko
Manuel Lanzini
Said Benrahma
Sonny Perkins
Armstrong Okoflex
Nikola Vlasic
Pablo Fornals
Mark Noble
Tomas Soucek
Declan Rice
Dan Chesters
Craig Dawson
Issa Diop
Kurt Zouma
Alex Kral
Aaron Cresswell
Aji Alese
Ben Johnson
Jamal Baptiste
Ryan Fredericks
Vladimir Coufal
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Read past articles

More Bet of the Day