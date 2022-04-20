Wednesday Football Tips: Back a Felix first goal in Atletico Bet Builder

Spanish La Liga: Atletico Madrid v Granada (Match Odds)Show Hide
Wednesday 20 April, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Atletico Madrid
|Granada
|The Draw
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Wednesday's column head to Madrid where Joao Felix is backed for a fast start in an Atletico victory over Granada.
"Joao Felix has been first scorer six times this season, including against Granada - who have lost nine out of the last 12 and conceded plenty."Back Felix first goal, Atletico to beat Granada & over 2.5 goals with Bet Builder at around 8.207/1
Atletico Madrid managed a response to going out of the Champions League by grabbing a 100th minute winner at the weekend to strengthen their top four chances.
Diego Simeone's side had a man sent off when beating Espanyol 2-1 and things got even better for them when Sevilla and Barcelona lost and Real Betis and Real Sociedad both drew.
There's still just five points from second to sixth so this race for Champions League places will go down to the wire, but Atletico can get their noses in front with a win over struggling Granada.
It's seven wins from eight for Atletico in the league and against Granada they've won eight straight games in Madrid.
Their opponents won the reverse fixture in December, but since then they've lost nine of the last 12 to sit just outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.
So we'll start Wednesday's bet here with a home win as huge 1.330/100 favourites but rightly so.
Staked: 234pts
P/L: +52.64pts
Place £10 worth of ACCAs or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on ACCAs or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Wednesday 20 April, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Atletico Madrid
|Granada
|The Draw
Join to place betsJoin today