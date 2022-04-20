Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

Manager Markets Blog

The Daily Acca

Wednesday Football Tips: Back a Felix first goal in Atletico Bet Builder

Diego Simeone
Diego Simeone can lead Atletico Madrid to another victory in La Liga
  • Atlético de Madrid vs Granada CF
  • Wed 20 Apr, 18:00

Wednesday's column head to Madrid where Joao Felix is backed for a fast start in an Atletico victory over Granada.

"Joao Felix has been first scorer six times this season, including against Granada - who have lost nine out of the last 12 and conceded plenty."

Back Felix first goal, Atletico to beat Granada & over 2.5 goals with Bet Builder at around 8.207/1

Atletico Madrid managed a response to going out of the Champions League by grabbing a 100th minute winner at the weekend to strengthen their top four chances.

Diego Simeone's side had a man sent off when beating Espanyol 2-1 and things got even better for them when Sevilla and Barcelona lost and Real Betis and Real Sociedad both drew.

There's still just five points from second to sixth so this race for Champions League places will go down to the wire, but Atletico can get their noses in front with a win over struggling Granada.

It's seven wins from eight for Atletico in the league and against Granada they've won eight straight games in Madrid.

Their opponents won the reverse fixture in December, but since then they've lost nine of the last 12 to sit just outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

So we'll start Wednesday's bet here with a home win as huge 1.330/100 favourites but rightly so.

And there's every chance of goals here too, with no team in La Liga having more games contain over 2.5 goals than Atletico, and with Granada conceding an average of 2.78 goals across their last nine defeats.
Finally, we like a player prop in these daily Bet Builder bets and Atletico striker Joao Felix is a man who loves to find the net early, and is due a goal.
Felix has gone four games without a goal now but opened the scoring in the reverse fixture with Granada after just two minutes, and that's been a theme for him all season.
The Portuguese star has been first goalscorer six times in total - including against Granada, so he's worth taking at 4.216/5 to open the scoring at the Wanda Metropolitano.

COLUMN P/L

Staked: 234pts Returned: 286.64pts
P/L: +52.64pts

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on ACCAs Every Day!

Place £10 worth of ACCAs or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on ACCAs or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Felix first goal, Atletico to beat Granada & over 2.5 goals with Bet Builder at around 8.3

Spanish La Liga: Atletico Madrid v Granada (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Wednesday 20 April, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Atletico Madrid
Granada
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Bet of the Day