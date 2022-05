Only one game to go at on Wednesday but if Real Madrid v Man City is anywhere near the game it was last week then that's plenty for some player props.

We might not get seven goals again but it's hard to imagine we won't see a few goals at the Bernabeu, with both teams likely to find the back of the net.

Pep Guardiola's side blew Real away at the start of the first leg and another early strike - something City are masters of, could end it, but Madrid should give it plenty.

And that means for us that stats should be padded enough for us to take advantage with some player performance angles for a Bet Builder in this Champions League semi-final.

There were 26 shots in the first leg, with each side having five on target, and while the conversion rate is unlikely to be as high those stats could easily be replicated.

And any stats bet on this game has to involved a rested Kevin De Bruyne, who has been magnificent for City and had a goal and assist in the first leg.

I wouldn't back that rare double again, but odds of 3.55/2 on him having two shots on target is appealing. He managed it against Atletico and this will be more open.

Another good price is the 1.910/11 on Joao Cancelo to have two shots in the game, as he averages just over two shots per game and and has done so in his last three games.

That already gives us a noce double but it's impossible to have a bet like this on a game like this and not include Karim Benzema.

He's be in outstanding form and while he's well worth backing to score, we'll stick with the shots theme and back him to have two on target at 2.26/5.

Along with all the goals he's been banging in, he's had multiple shots on target in eight of the last 12 games - so that's enough for us to include him in our Bet Builder treble.