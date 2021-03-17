Wednesday Football Tips: Alonso can hit the target

Chelsea v Atletico Madrid

Wednesday 17 March, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Frozen out by Frank Lampard, Marcos Alonso is enjoying something of a renaissance under new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Having been rested at Leeds on Saturday, the Spanish international looks set to return to the team for Wednesday's crucial Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge - one the Blues lead 1-0 from the first leg, a game Alonso started.

That shows how highly rated he is by Tuchel, who has preferred Alonso to Ben Chilwell in his favoured wing-back system.

Chelsea v Atletico: Read Dan Fitch's full match preview

Playing in that left wing-back role, Alonso has plenty of licence to get forward and that is reflected in the shot statistics.

The system allows him to join attacks regularly, cutting in towards the edge of the box where he is often found getting a shot away - he's had a total of 14 shots in those seven matches.

More notably, Alonso has had a shot on target in four of his seven starts since returning to the fold.

He's priced up at 9/5 to land a shot on target in this game which looks decent given those statistics.

The obvious retort is that Atletico's defence is a tight one, yet Alonso did hit the target in the first leg. They must also come out at some point in this game given the situation in the tie.

Yes, Chelsea have a lead to defend but it's hard to envisage Tuchel setting them up to thwart from the start and I found it interesting that he highlighted the attacking threat of Atletico's returning Kieran Trippier at Tuesday's press conference.

I'd expect Alonso to try to get the England man going the other way when he can, rather than simply looking to contain him.

It should also be remembered that Alonso is a mean free-kick taker, something which looks increasingly relevant given the fact that Mason Mount is banned from this game.

In short, 9/5 looks a value price.

