Football Bet of the Day: Anderlecht face a battle in Belgium

Belgium football fans
Freethiel Stadion is the place to be in Belgium this afternoon
Tobias Gourlay's headed to Belgium for one of this afternoon's First Division A matches

"Bottom-of-the-table Waasland have scored in 8/10 and that looks good enough for them to find a way past Anderlecht's defence

Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.90] in Waasland v Anderlecht

Waasland v Anderlecht
Saturday 17:00

The fun was thin on the ground in Portugal last night as Portimonense drew 0-0 with Setubal.

Today we've come to Belgium for bottom-of-the-table Waasland's First Division A match with Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht. Waasland are W3-D2-L5 on home turf this season, having logged just a single clean sheet. So we certainly fancy odds-on favourites Anderlecht to grab a goal or too this afternoon.

At the other end, Waasland have scored themselves in 8/10 and that looks good enough for them to find a way past Anderlecht's defence. Despite the provenance of their manager, Kompany's men have conceded at least once in 10 of their most recent 12 away games and we fancy BTTS to land for the ninth time in 13 matches today.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 26pts
Returned: 24.24pts
P/L: -1.76pts

Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.90] in Waasland v Anderlecht

Saturday 29 February, 5.00pm

Tobias Gourlay,

