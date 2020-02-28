Football Bet of the Day: Friday fun in Portugal

Portimonense v Setubal

Friday 20:30

In Sweden yesterday, the Wolves devoured Malmo 3-0 to make good on our Over 2.5 Goals bet. We've sneaked into profit for the week and are looking to consolidate that position in Portugal today.

Paulo Sergio's Portimonense are second bottom of the Primeira Liga, having won just two of their first 22 matches this season. At the Estadio Municipal, they are W1-D5-L4. Tonight they welcome Setubal and there are reasons for the hosts to be hopeful - not least their 5-2 and 3-1 victories in this fixture in the two previous campaigns. In fact, since both teams have been back in the top flight, 4/5 head-to-heads have delivered BTTS and that's our odds-against punt on tonight's clash.

BTTS has landed in six of Portimonense's most recent nine league appearances on home turf. Julio Velazquez's Setubal are up to 12th in the table, having have won 3/6 away games under the current boss. They've scored nine times across those six matches and, though they start as outsiders for this, they should fancy their chances of grabbing at least a goal - if not all three points - against a home defence that has conceded in 8/9.