Football Bet of the Day: Wolves to draw blood in Sweden

Malmo FF v Wolfsburg

Thursday 17:55

In Serbia yesterday, Cukaricki beat Vozdovac 2-1 to land our BTTS bet.

Today we've come north to Sweden for the second leg of Malmo's Last-32 Europa League tie with Wolfsburg. The Germans hold a slender advantage after winning the first leg 2-1 on home soil. We fancy there are more goals to come this evening.

The first leg was Malmo's first competitive game of 2020, setting aside a Swedish Cup match they won 8-0. They need at least one more goal if they are to prevail in this tie. Since returning to the Europa League in 2018 after a five-year absence, the Blues have scored on 12/12 appearances at Eleda Stadion.

Most recently, Jon Dahl Tomasson's men beat Dynamo Kyiv 4-3 here, completing a run of three group-stage games in which both teams scored every time. Going back into last season, BTTS has landed in 5/6 of their group games. If they can't keep a clean sheet tonight, they're going to need at least a couple of goals to stand a chance of progressing. If they are forced onto the front foot in this way, the odds-against price on Over 2.5 Goals should start to look juicy.

In 2020, Wolfsburg's three Bundesliga games have finished 1-3, 4-2 and 3-2, which doesn't little to dampen our enthusiasm for Over 2.5 Goals tonight. On the road in Europe, Oliver Glasner's Wolves scored in all three of their Europa League group matches and we fancy they can contribute to a high scorer this evening.