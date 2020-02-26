Football Bet of the Day: Cracker in Cukaricki

Serbian Super League: Cukaricki v Vozdovac (Both teams to Score?)
Wednesday 26 February, 5.00pm
Betting.Betfair
Tobias Gourlay's looking forward to some fantasy football in Serbia as the Dragons take on the Highlanders
"Since 2016, 6/8 of Cukaricki's head-to-heads with Vozdovac have delivered BTTS"
Cukaricki v Vozdovac
Wednesday 17:00
In Slovenia yesterday, NK Aluminij almost got a Rudar awakening as their lowly visitors held them goalless for 90 minutes until the hosts sneaked a winner. It wasn't enough to give us a winner, but we go again in Serbia today.
Fourth in the Serbian Premier League, Cukaricki are W9-D1-L1 at Cukaricki Stadium this season. Only runaway leaders Crvena Zvezda have beaten them there. The Highlanders are odds-on favourites for this one, having scored at least twice in each of the three home games immediately preceding that recent defeat.
Since 2016, 6/8 of Cukaricki's head-to-heads with Vozdovac have delivered BTTS and that's our bet for today. This season, sixth-placed Vozdovac are W3-D4-L4 on the road. The Dragons are yet to keep a clean sheet in 11 attempts but, at the other end, only the mighty Crvena Zvezda have shut them out. That means BTTS has landed in 10/11 and the odds-against price on both teams scoring today is too good to ignore.
Staked: 23pts
Returned: 20.08pts
P/L: -2.92pts
