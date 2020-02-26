To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Cracker in Cukaricki

Serbia football fans
Vozdovac almost never fail to deliver BTTS on the road in Serbia
Tobias Gourlay's looking forward to some fantasy football in Serbia as the Dragons take on the Highlanders

"Since 2016, 6/8 of Cukaricki's head-to-heads with Vozdovac have delivered BTTS"

Back Both Teams To Score @ [2.10] in Cukaricki v Vozdovac

Cukaricki v Vozdovac
Wednesday 17:00

In Slovenia yesterday, NK Aluminij almost got a Rudar awakening as their lowly visitors held them goalless for 90 minutes until the hosts sneaked a winner. It wasn't enough to give us a winner, but we go again in Serbia today.

Fourth in the Serbian Premier League, Cukaricki are W9-D1-L1 at Cukaricki Stadium this season. Only runaway leaders Crvena Zvezda have beaten them there. The Highlanders are odds-on favourites for this one, having scored at least twice in each of the three home games immediately preceding that recent defeat.

Since 2016, 6/8 of Cukaricki's head-to-heads with Vozdovac have delivered BTTS and that's our bet for today. This season, sixth-placed Vozdovac are W3-D4-L4 on the road. The Dragons are yet to keep a clean sheet in 11 attempts but, at the other end, only the mighty Crvena Zvezda have shut them out. That means BTTS has landed in 10/11 and the odds-against price on both teams scoring today is too good to ignore.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 23pts
Returned: 20.08pts
P/L: -2.92pts

Serbian Super League: Cukaricki v Vozdovac (Both teams to Score?)

Wednesday 26 February, 5.00pm

