Football Bet of the Day: Put Rudar on your radar

Tobias Gourlay's making a rare foray into Slovenia for one of this afternoon's two Premier League games
"Aluminij have won 4/4 hosting other bottom-half teams this term"
Back NK Aluminij -2.0 on the Asian Handicap @ [2.64] v Rudar
Tuesday 17:00
In Portugal last night, Benfica shut out Gil Vicente and shut down our BTTS bet. Their 1-0 win means we're 0-1 for the week and looking to bounce straight back in Slovenia.
NK Aluminij are running third in the 10-team Premier League, while visitors Rudar are rock bottom of the table. Aluminij have been putting lowly visitors to the sword all season and we like the odds-against price on them to win by a comfortable margin this afternoon.
Aluminij have won 4/4 hosting other bottom-half teams this term. The Foresters have won those matches by scorelines of 4-2, 8-1, 5-1 and 3-0. Only the team in sixth has avoided defeat at Aluminij Sports Park by a margin of fewer than three goals.
Rudar are W0-D0-L4 travelling to top-half outfits like Aluminij. The Miners have lost those four games by a combined score of 0-16, for an average result of 0-4. We're delighted to accept [2.64] about Aluminij -2.0 on the Asian Handicap.
Staked: 22pts
Returned: 20.08pts
P/L: -1.92pts
