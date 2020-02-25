Football Bet of the Day: Put Rudar on your radar

NK Aluminij v Rudar

Tuesday 17:00

In Portugal last night, Benfica shut out Gil Vicente and shut down our BTTS bet. Their 1-0 win means we're 0-1 for the week and looking to bounce straight back in Slovenia.

NK Aluminij are running third in the 10-team Premier League, while visitors Rudar are rock bottom of the table. Aluminij have been putting lowly visitors to the sword all season and we like the odds-against price on them to win by a comfortable margin this afternoon.

Aluminij have won 4/4 hosting other bottom-half teams this term. The Foresters have won those matches by scorelines of 4-2, 8-1, 5-1 and 3-0. Only the team in sixth has avoided defeat at Aluminij Sports Park by a margin of fewer than three goals.

Rudar are W0-D0-L4 travelling to top-half outfits like Aluminij. The Miners have lost those four games by a combined score of 0-16, for an average result of 0-4. We're delighted to accept [2.64] about Aluminij -2.0 on the Asian Handicap.