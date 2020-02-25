To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Put Rudar on your radar

Slovenian football fans
The Foresters have been pulling up trees in Slovenia recently
Tobias Gourlay's making a rare foray into Slovenia for one of this afternoon's two Premier League games

"Aluminij have won 4/4 hosting other bottom-half teams this term"

Back NK Aluminij -2.0 on the Asian Handicap @ [2.64] v Rudar

NK Aluminij v Rudar
Tuesday 17:00

In Portugal last night, Benfica shut out Gil Vicente and shut down our BTTS bet. Their 1-0 win means we're 0-1 for the week and looking to bounce straight back in Slovenia.

NK Aluminij are running third in the 10-team Premier League, while visitors Rudar are rock bottom of the table. Aluminij have been putting lowly visitors to the sword all season and we like the odds-against price on them to win by a comfortable margin this afternoon.

Aluminij have won 4/4 hosting other bottom-half teams this term. The Foresters have won those matches by scorelines of 4-2, 8-1, 5-1 and 3-0. Only the team in sixth has avoided defeat at Aluminij Sports Park by a margin of fewer than three goals.

Rudar are W0-D0-L4 travelling to top-half outfits like Aluminij. The Miners have lost those four games by a combined score of 0-16, for an average result of 0-4. We're delighted to accept [2.64] about Aluminij -2.0 on the Asian Handicap.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 22pts
Returned: 20.08pts
P/L: -1.92pts

Back NK Aluminij -2.0 on the Asian Handicap @ [2.64] v Rudar

Slovenian Premier League: NK Aluminij v Rudar (Match Odds)

Tuesday 25 February, 5.00pm

Tobias Gourlay,

