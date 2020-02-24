Football Bet of the Day: BTTS for Benfica

Gil Vicente v Benfica

Monday 19:30

In Germany yesterday, it was almost like Wolfsburg felt Kev had given them something to prove. The Wolves devoured Mainz like a can of Heinz, thrashing the visitors 4-0 and denying Kev his Lay bet.

As Kev finds a quiet spot to lick his wounds for a week, we're raring to go in Portugal. Tonight's sole top-flight game from the Iberian nation brings second-placed Benfica to 11th-ranked Gil Vicente. The visitors are odds-on favourites, but we like the even money about their hosts to at least nick a goal off them.

Promoted last season, Gil Vicente have already entertained the other three teams alongside Benfica in the current top four. They beat Porto 2-1, beat Sporting 3-1 and drew 1-1 with fourth-placed Braga. At the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos recently, they have scored 11 times across their last six games, notching at least once in all six.

Last time out on the road, Benfica lost 2-3 at top-of-the-table Porto. The Eagles also conceded on each of their visits to the three teams now directly above Gil Vicente in the table, winning 2-1, 2-1 and 4-1. Home and away, Bruno Lage's are now three games without a clean sheet and we'll take [2.00] about Gil Vicente extending that run and helping BTTS to land tonight.