Football Bet of the Day: Villarreal to hit a high note at El Madrigal

Villarreal v Real Sociedad

Monday 18:30 (Live on La Liga TV)

In Iceland yesterday, Grindavik escaped Vestmannaeyjar with a 1-1 draw, leaving Kev an IBK winner short of landing his bet.

We've also got our eye on goals, but in the sunnier climes of Spain, where one of tonight's three La Liga games brings eighth-placed Real Sociedad to fifth-placed Villarreal. With three games to go, fifth is as high as they can get this season. Below them, there's a four-point cushion to sixth-placed Getafe, so we'd expect Villarreal to play pretty freely this evening, while Sociedad have to win to stand any chance of catching their hosts.

Last time out at El Madrigal, Villarreal lost 1-4 to Barcelona. It was the sixth time in eight Liga matches there that both teams had scored. Six of the eight games also delivered Over 2.5 Goals.

Sociedad come to town having conceded 15 times across their last eight away games, failing to keep a single clean sheet. At the other end, they've scored on 12/17 road trips this season and can find ways through a Villarreal defence that has leaked in 6/8.

The Yellow Submarine won the reverse fixture 2-1 in January, while Sociedad's last three trips to El Madrigal have finished 1-2, 4-2 and 2-1. Tonight, Over 2.5 Goals is close enough to evens for us to make it a bet.