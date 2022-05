Liverpool have hardly had time to celebrate winning the FA Cup when they're back in Premier League action at Southampton.

Incredibly they're still in with a shout of winning the lot this season, but they'll need to beat the Saints to force Man City to serve it out and beat Aston Villa on the final day to win the title.

It's a case of finding players fit enough to run out for the Reds for Jurgen Klopp after 120 hard minutes at Wembley in what was their 60th game of the season.

So Liverpool's squad will get a test, but we're not 100 percent sure on what the team selection will be, and for our purposes here even the likes of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are short prices for goals and shots considering they may not even play.

We're taking a slightly different tack though and looking at centre half Joel Matip who is 3.259/4 to get a shot on target at St Mary's.

Matip scored at Aston Villa as one of two shots on target, and he actually averages about a shot a game.

To add to this, only two teams in the league have conceded more set piece goals than Southampton, so he should get chances.

For a Bet Builder double here though we'll look at the home side who may get some joy against Liverpool's reshuffled pack, especially in midfield, so step forward James Ward-Prowse.

The England midfielder has hit the target in six of his last eight and has his obvious talents on set pieces so will always be a danger.