Tuesday Football Tips: Hakan to hit out in Milan derby

AC Milan v Inter Milan

Coppa Italia semi-final first leg

Tuesday 1 March, 20:00 kick-off

The Coppa Italia semi-finals have thrown up a Milan derby as Inter and AC clash in the first leg on Tuesday.

With the Milan duo also fighting it out for the Serie A title, this should be a fascinating battle and most likely a tight one given four of the last five derbies have been settled by no more than a goal.

Inter have also had a real problem finding the net of late, going three games without scoring a single goal, and with Milan scoring in all but three games this season that represents a problem.

Milan may not be going all-out here though in the first leg and a draw wouldn't be the worst result for either so this doesn't stand out as a game that will have too many goals.

These Milan derbies are always well contested though and tackles usually fly, and with Inter under a bit of pressure after recent games they're more likely to lose their heads.

And one player more likely than most is Hakan Calhanoglu, who as a former Milan player will not want to be on the losing side against his old club.

The Turkish star was booked in his last game against Milan but that was just one of seven yellow cards he's been shown this season.

Combining him to see a card with a low-scoring game seems a nice way in for this Milan derby puzzle.

COLUMN P/L for 21/22 SEASON

Staked: 188pts

Returned: 226.08pts

P/L: +38.08pts