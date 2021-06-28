Tuesday Football Tips: Expect cards in tight Euros contest

Sweden v Ukraine

Tuesday 29 June, 20:00

Live on BBC One

At 7/5, Sweden are fairly cool favourites for the final last-16 tie at Euro 2020 which suggests this has the potential to be a closely-fought game.

If that's the case, we can expect cards with Daniele Orsato the man with the whistle.

With games featuring four and six cards, Orsato has been over 3.5 cards in both his matches at this tournament, while he's also gone above the 3.5 line in 18 of his last 24 UEFA club appointments.

Over 3.5 cards can be joined in our Bet Builder by 1+ shot for Ukraine right-back Oleksandr Karavayev, who has managed three shots in his three Euro 2020 games thus far.

He's a threat from set pieces as well as getting forward down the right and across his 11 competitive starts for his country this season, the full-back has had at least one shot in six of them.

With Sweden having conceded 15 shots per game so far on average - the sixth worst record of the 24 teams who started the tournament - Karavayev can happily be added to the coupon.

To boost the price further, I'll add in under 3.5 goals.

This has occurred in 12 of Sweden's last 14 competitive games, a notable exception being their last match against Poland.

However, on that occasion the Poles were forced to go for all-out attack given the group situation and it's nigh-on impossible to see how this game will be so open.

Nine of Ukraine's 12 competitive matches this season have landed the unders too.

Throw the three legs together for a Bet Builder which pays 11/4.

