Tuesday Football Tips: Eran can be the man for PSV

PSV Eindhoven v FC Midtjylland

Tuesday 4 August 19:00 BST kick-off

We're inching closer to finding out who will take part in the Champions League proper this season but there are still a couple of hurdles to clear as PSV Eindhoven tackle FC Midtjylland in the Netherlands on Tuesday.

PSV are huge favourites to both win this first leg and qualify from this the third qualifying round after they hammered Galatasaray 7-2 in the previous round - including a 5-1 drubbing in the first leg at home.

The Dutch league runners-up will be looking for another fast start at the Philips Stadion to try and get most of the job done ahead of a trip to Denmark in the return.

Midtjylland toppled Celtic in the last round of course, although the way the Scottish side have started this season makes that look a less impressive accomplishment than we first thought.

Still, that victory over Celtic and a decent league start will fill them full of confidence for the first leg, but the way PSV have been playing you fancy they'll need to bag a few goals just to stay in the tie.

Prolific Israel striker Eran Zahavi is a problem - he scored a hat-trick in the first leg against Galatasaray and it's almost unthinkable that he doesn't add to his tally of nine goals in eight European appearances for PSV.

Zahavi's scoring power and PSV's current nine-game unbeaten run when averaging 2.44 goals per game provides plenty of reasons to back him to score in a PSV win even at a short price of 1.695/7.

Midtjylland have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 Champions League games but they have found the net in their last nine away games and their last 15 altogether, so can they register here?

Well, that is the big question and the one that pumps up our profits here as they showed enough against Celtic to suggest they can at least breach a PSV defence that has kept just one home clean sheet in their last five.

