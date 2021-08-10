Tuesday Football Tips: Back PSV to down Danes

Midtjylland v PSV Eindhoven

Tuesday 10 August, 19:00 BST kick-off

PSV Eindhoven host FC Midtjylland in their Champions League qualifier sitting on an imposing 3-0 lead from the first leg and should have little problem completing the job in Denmark.

The Danish side enjoyed a nice 4-1 home victory over Vejle at the weekend so will be in fine spirits for the game at the MCH Arena, but PSV enjoyed an emphatic victory of their own.

PSV beat Ajax 4-0 in the Dutch Super Cup - albeit with Ajax having a man sent off just before half time. It was still an impressive win though and they'll be supremely confident coming into this game.

Roger Schmidt's PSV side have been full of goals lately, scoring 14 in the last four games including three Champions League qualifiers and the Ducth Super Cup.

They've only conceded two goals in that spell.

In Eran Zahavi, Noni Madueke, Cody Gakpo and Mario Gotze they have a superb attacking foursome who have bagged 12 of those 14 goals between them - with teenager Madueke enjoying a hot streak with four goals in his last three outings.

Midtjylland did earn a 3-0 win over Young Boys in last year's qualifying - but that's a margin of defeat PSV have never suffered at this stage of qualifying away from home.

An early goal for the hosts might jangle a few nerves so PSV will likely go at full strength and get an early goal or two that will really put the tie to bed.

Midtjylland will have to come out all guns blazing and the betting markets suggests there will be action in this one, with over 2.5 goals in the match favoured at 1.625/8 and both teams to score also favoured at 1.68/13.

PSV don't look like a side keen on just seeing this tie out and are more than capable of exploiting any space left in behind - they're a decent price to win this game at 2.01/1 as they look a class above at the moment.

19-year-old Mandueke's form is red-hot, so his price just to score of 3.211/5 is a more than fair one - and the two combined in a Bet Builder doubles offers up a healthy profit.