Tuesday Football Tips: Back Hardie the Home Park hero

Plymouth Argyle v Cheltenham Town

Tuesday 22 March, 19:45 kick-off

Five wins on the spin for Plymouth Argyle sees them well in the League One promotion chase as they host Cheltenham Town.

Steven Schumacher has done brilliantly when replacing Ryan Lowe as Argyle manager, winning 35 points from 18 games in charge - only three teams in the division have managed more in that time.

12th-placed Cheltenham have won their last two but are up against it here having won just three times on the road this season while Plymouth have won their last four home games without conceding a goal.

Cheltenham have had some joy scoring away from home of late, winning 3-1 at Morecambe in their last road trip and playing out a barmy 5-5 at Wycombe in February.

Contrast that form and Cheltenham having 19-goal striker Alfie May in their ranks with Plymouth only conceding in three of their last 10 games and the doubt it just too much to take another home clean sheet.

We feel Plymouth have a much greater chance at scoring against a defence with just two away clean sheets in 18 league games this season, and there's only one man to back to find the net.

That man is Ryan Hardie, who has scored 16 league goals this season and has bagged in four of his last five games.

He's bang in form and facing a leaky defence so despite being the shortest priced to score on the night he's still worth backing.

As are Plymouth, who have been solid enough at home to get the better of Cheltenham as they have done in eight of the last 10 league meetings.

Back Hardie to score in a Plymouth win with a Bet Builder double.