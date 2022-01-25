Tuesday Football tips: Back Dickie for Hoops booking
Our Tuesday props column has picked out QPR's Robert Dickie as the best value play in the bookings market.
"Dickie has seven yellows this season, three in his last four and was booked in his last game against Swansea."
QPR v Swansea
Tuesday 25 January, 19:45 kick-off
Live on Sky Sports Football
Mark Warburton's QPR are on a bit of a roll as they close in an an automatic Championship promotion spot following four wins on the spin.
They host Swansea on Tuesday with the visitors a full 16 points behind them and as one of the worst travellers in the division.
A late winner against Coventry last time out and leaving it late has become a theme for the Hoops and that's exactly the type of stuff promotion challengers have to do.
But for us we're more interested in their discipline than their never-say-die attitude, and there's a stand-out bet in this game in terms of the bookings market.
QPR aren't the dirtiest team in the world, but in defender Robert Dickie they have a player who isn't scared to get stuck in.
He's got seven bookings this season in the Championship, with three of those coming in the last four games so he's "in form" in terms of getting his name taken.
Dickie also saw yellow the last time the two teams met, so all things considered the 3/1 available on the Sportsbook for him to get booked here looks a nice slice of value.
COLUMN P/L 2021/22
Staked: 155pts
Returned: 196.55pts
P/L: +41.55pts