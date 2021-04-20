Tuesday Football Tips: Quiet night for ref at the Bridge appeals

Chelsea v Brighton

Tuesday 20 April, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

The shots markets delivered a 15/8 winner for this column on Monday but a word of warning for those bidding to seek out some similar value in this one.

Only Manchester City have conceded fewer shots on target per game than these two sides, while the shots (of any kind) conceded stats are little different.

Turning to the cards markets and we find a similar issue - Chelsea have been awarded the fewest yellow cards in the Premier League (35) with Brighton having collected only 37 themselves.

But that opens a potential window of opportunity - no bookings in the game is chalked up at 13/1.

Clearly Chelsea's discipline has been good throughout the season but it's improved further since Thomas Tuchel's arrival.

In the 19 games (all competitions) in which he's taken charge, the Blues have picked up just 13 yellow cards and one red. In 11 of those matches, none of their players has been shown a card.

Brighton's discipline has also been good of late - they've not received a card in four of their last six.

Those are strong stats for this market, one which has been more profitable this season given the overall reduction in cards shown.

Last season's 'per game' average was 3.37; this term, with the vast majority of games having been played behind closed doors, it's 2.92.

The potential fly in the ointment here is the referee. Stuart Attwell has been one of the strictest officials in the top flight this season.

However, he's also shown signs of slowing down of late with his average across the last eight games below that league figure of 2.92. Two of those matches have seen no cards at all.

A no-cards play always carries risk and can go wrong in a split second but given those statistics surrounding this match, 13/1 looks more than tempting.

