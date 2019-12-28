Football Bet of the Day: Anatolian Star to shine in the East

Trabzonspor v Kayserispor

Saturday 14:30

In Belgium yesterday, Charleroi thrashed Oostende 5-0 to land our Win to Nil bet at a tidy price.

In Turkey this afternoon, one of four Super Lig games brings bottom-of-the-table Kayserispor to fourth-placed Trabzonspor. The hosts are, of course, heavy favourites, but we fancy the outsiders can at least grab a consolation.

The Black Sea Storm have managed just a single clean sheet from eight previous league games at Medical Park Stadium this season. Stretching back into last term, the record is one clean sheet from 14 games. Both teams have scored in 11/14 of those games.

Kayserispor have taken just two points from a possible 24 on the road this season. The Anatolian Star have conceded at least twice in each of the most recent seven and we fancy them to leak again this afternoon. At the other end, they have scored themselves in 5/8 and, against a surprisingly shaky home defence, that gives us hope they can help land our odds-against punt on BTTS.