Football Bet of the Day: Charleroi to shut out Oostende

Charleroi v Oostende

Friday 17:00

In Scotland yesterday, Celtic were on course for a 2-0 win until the last minute, when a St Mirren consolation downed our Asian Handicap bet.

Today we're in Belgium for the First Division A match between Charleroi and Oostende. The hosts are on a winning streak of four at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi and we're backing them to extend that run to five this afternoon.

The Zebras have won those four recent games by an aggregate score of 7-0. They also won the reverse fixture in Oostende 1-0.

The 14th-placed visitors are W1-D1-L8 on the road this season, losing all of their last seven. They've failed to score in any of the last five. This season's results from trips to teams now in the top seven read: 0-2, 0-2, 0-2, 0-1. We like the price on them to leave fourth-placed Charleroi with nothing again today.