Football Bet of the Day: Celtic to KO St Mirren

St Mirren v Celtic

Thursday 15:00

We got an early Christmas present on Tuesday as Maccabi Tel Aviv beat Bnei Yehuda 3-0 to land our Asian Handicap bet with something to spare.

On Boxing Day, we're hoping for a similarly one-sided affair in Scotland as Premiership leaders Celtic travel to ninth-placed St Mirren. Since returning to the top flight, the hosts have failed to score in any of their four league meetings with the champions (losing the last three 0-2, 0-2 and 0-4) and we fancy Celtic to win at a canter this afternoon.

Home and away in the Premiership, Celtic's winning streak now stands at 10. Neil Lennon's Bhoys have scored at least twice in all 10 of those victories. They've won their most recent three away games by an aggregate score of 10-1.

Meanwhile, the Buddies have conceded three times in each of their last two league appearances at St Mirren Park, including a 3-0 loss to third-placed Motherwell. We fancy Celtic to make light work of their Boxing Day assignment this afternoon.