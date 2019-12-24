Football Bet of the Day: Maccabi Tel Aviv to be merciless

Bnei Yehuda v Maccabi Tel Aviv

Tuesday 18:15

In Turkey yesterday, Giresunspor went for gold and came up with silver. Their winning streak came to an end as Altinordu held them to a 1-1 draw.

Maccabi Tel Aviv are another team on a winning streak and we're hoping they can maintain it in this evening's Israeli Premier League game at Bnei Yehuda.

Top-of-the-table Maccabi are W7-D0-L0 on the road this season, having won those games without conceding a single goal. Vladimir Ivic's men have won on each of their last three visits to the Lions - and by a margin of two goals each time.

Eighth-placed Bnei Yehuda are W2-D2-L2 at Bloomfield Stadium this season. However, the wins came against teams below them in the table and they've failed to score in any of three matches hosting teams now ninth and above. Maccabi look well set for a Win to Nil and we like the odds-against price on the visitors -1.0 on the Asian Handicap. If they win by more than a goal, the bet's a winner too. If they win by just a single goal, we'll get our stake back.