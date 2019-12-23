To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Giresunspor going for gold

Turkey football fans
Giresunspor have been formidable on home turf recently
Tobias Gourlay starts Christmas week in Turkey

"The visitors have taken only two points from a possible 21 on the road this term"

Back Giresunspor @ [2.00] to beat Altinordu

Giresunspor v Altinordu
Monday 16:00

In Italy yesterday, Pescara and Trapani got to 1-1 at half-time, but went no further after the break. We were left a goal short of where we wanted to be, which means we could really use a result in Turkey today.

In the 18-team Turkish 1 Lig, Giresunspor are down in 13th, but they are on the up. At their own Giresun Ataturk Stadium, they have now won their last four matches against teams now occupying positions from 18th up to third in the table.

In 14th, visiting Altinordu are one place but five points behind their hosts. They have taken only two points from a possible 21 on the road this term (W0-D2-L5). They've managed just two goals across those seven matches and, at even money, we'll take them to lose this one.

2019 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 178pts
Returned: 211.32pts
P/L: +33.32pts

Recommended bets

Back Giresunspor @ [2.00] to beat Altinordu

Tobias Gourlay,

