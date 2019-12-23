Football Bet of the Day: Giresunspor going for gold

Giresunspor v Altinordu

Monday 16:00

In Italy yesterday, Pescara and Trapani got to 1-1 at half-time, but went no further after the break. We were left a goal short of where we wanted to be, which means we could really use a result in Turkey today.

In the 18-team Turkish 1 Lig, Giresunspor are down in 13th, but they are on the up. At their own Giresun Ataturk Stadium, they have now won their last four matches against teams now occupying positions from 18th up to third in the table.

In 14th, visiting Altinordu are one place but five points behind their hosts. They have taken only two points from a possible 21 on the road this term (W0-D2-L5). They've managed just two goals across those seven matches and, at even money, we'll take them to lose this one.