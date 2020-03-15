To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: A treat in Trabzon

There's a big match in Turkey this afternoon
Tobias Gourlay's looking forward to this afternoon's top-of-the-table clash in Turkey

"League leaders Trabzonspor have managed clean sheets in just 2/13 home league games"

Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.64] in Trabzonspor v Basaksehir

Trabzonspor v Basaksehir
Sunday 13:00 (Watch on Betfair Live Video)

In Serbia yesterday, Crvena Zvezda shut down FK Napredak and our bet went down with the visitors, who eventually lost 3-0 to their hosts. We're taking one final shot at salvaging something from this week in Turkey.

The Turkish Super League's top two meet in Trabzon this afternoon and we're bracing for goals. The reverse fixture finished 2-2 while Basaksehir's last trip to Trabzon ended in a 4-2 win for the visitors.

This season, league leaders Trabzonspor are W9-D2-L2 at Medical Park Stadyumu. The Black Sea Storm have won their most recent five matches on their home patch, but still conceded in 4/5. Since the start of this term, they have managed clean sheets in just 2/13 home league games.

Second-placed Basaksehir are W6-D4-L2 on the road this season. Having conceded in 9/12 away games, Okan Buruk's men have also scored on nine of their last 11 road trips. BTTS has landed in 7/11 of their away games and also in 10/13 Trabzonspor home games (15/18 if you want to dip back into last season), making it our bet of the day for this one.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 32pts
Returned: 28.17pts
P/L: -3.83pts

Tobias Gourlay,

