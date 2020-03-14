Football Bet of the Day: BTTS in Belgrade

Crvena Zvezda v FK Napredak

Saturday 17:00

In Poland yesterday, both Ekstraklasa games were postponed, so our stake on Slask Wroclaw's match with Rakow Czestochowa was returned.

We're reinvesting it in Serbia, where a full round of Serbian Super League matches is still scheduled for this afternoon. Top-of-the-table Crvena Zvezda entertain 11th-placed FK Napredak and we like the big price on the visitors to grab a goal at Rajko Mitic Stadium today.

The league leaders have conceded in 6/9 league appearances on home turf, while Napredak have scored in 8/10 on the road. Among their last six road trips, they have scored at the teams now second, third, fifth and sixth in the table.

In fact, Napredak have won as many points on the road as at home this season. They might not take points away with them from the best team in the land, but they could nick a goal and help land BTTS at that big price.