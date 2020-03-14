To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

US Election Betting

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Football Bet of the Day: BTTS in Belgrade

Serbian football fans
All 16 teams are scheduled to play in the Serbian Super League today
Join today
View market

Tobias Gourlay's dipping into Serbia for one of today's eight Super League matches

"The league leaders have conceded in 6/9 league appearances on home turf, while Napredak have scored in 8/10 on the road"

Back Both Teams To Score @ [2.80] in Crvena Zvezda v FK Napredak

Crvena Zvezda v FK Napredak
Saturday 17:00

In Poland yesterday, both Ekstraklasa games were postponed, so our stake on Slask Wroclaw's match with Rakow Czestochowa was returned.

We're reinvesting it in Serbia, where a full round of Serbian Super League matches is still scheduled for this afternoon. Top-of-the-table Crvena Zvezda entertain 11th-placed FK Napredak and we like the big price on the visitors to grab a goal at Rajko Mitic Stadium today.

The league leaders have conceded in 6/9 league appearances on home turf, while Napredak have scored in 8/10 on the road. Among their last six road trips, they have scored at the teams now second, third, fifth and sixth in the table.

In fact, Napredak have won as many points on the road as at home this season. They might not take points away with them from the best team in the land, but they could nick a goal and help land BTTS at that big price.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 31pts
Returned: 28.17pts
P/L: -2.83pts

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ [2.80] in Crvena Zvezda v FK Napredak

Serbian Super League: Crvena Zvezda v FK Napredak (Both teams to Score?)

Saturday 14 March, 5.02pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tobias Gourlay,

More Bet of the Day

Read past articles