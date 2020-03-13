To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Betfair Exchange Live with the Racing Post

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Entertainment in the Ekstraklasa

Poland football fans
Slask have a task on their hands in Poland today
Join today
View market

Tobias Gourlay's headed to Poland for this evening's Ekstraklasa match in Wroclaw

"After 13 league appearances at Stadion Miejski this term, fifth-placed Slask are still without a clean sheet"

Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.84] in Slask Wroclaw v Rakow Czestochowa

Slask Wroclaw v Rakow Czestochowa
Friday 19:30

In Turkey yesterday, Basaksehir shut out their Danish raiders and beat FC Copenhagen 1-0. That's a bad beat for our BTTS bet too, but we're in Poland today and looking to make immediate amends.

This evening's match from the Ekstraklasa brings Rakow Czestochowa - new to the Polish top flight this season - to Slask Wroclaw.

After 13 league appearances at Stadion Miejski this term, fifth-placed Slask are still without a clean sheet. The Military have scored in all but one of those games - the one against top-of-the-table Legia Warsaw - which means BTTS has been the right bet in 12/13.

Ninth-placed Rakow have acquitted themselves well in their maiden campaign. They are W4-D1-L8 on the road, scoring in eight of the most recent 11 and notching twice in each of their last two away from home. With strong support from Slask's shaky backline, we're backing BTTS for this one.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 31pts
Returned: 28.17pts
P/L: -2.83pts

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.84] in Slask Wroclaw v Rakow Czestochowa

Polish Ekstraklasa: Slask Wroclaw v Rakow Czestochowa (Both teams to Score?)

Friday 13 March, 7.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tobias Gourlay,

More Bet of the Day

Read past articles