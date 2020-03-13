Football Bet of the Day: Entertainment in the Ekstraklasa

Slask Wroclaw v Rakow Czestochowa

Friday 19:30

In Turkey yesterday, Basaksehir shut out their Danish raiders and beat FC Copenhagen 1-0. That's a bad beat for our BTTS bet too, but we're in Poland today and looking to make immediate amends.

This evening's match from the Ekstraklasa brings Rakow Czestochowa - new to the Polish top flight this season - to Slask Wroclaw.

After 13 league appearances at Stadion Miejski this term, fifth-placed Slask are still without a clean sheet. The Military have scored in all but one of those games - the one against top-of-the-table Legia Warsaw - which means BTTS has been the right bet in 12/13.

Ninth-placed Rakow have acquitted themselves well in their maiden campaign. They are W4-D1-L8 on the road, scoring in eight of the most recent 11 and notching twice in each of their last two away from home. With strong support from Slask's shaky backline, we're backing BTTS for this one.