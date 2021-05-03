Football Bet of the Day: Bank holiday goals fest in Italy

Torino v Parma

Monday 19:45 (Live on Premier Sports 1)

In Italy yesterday, Kev finished a successful week with another half-winner, as Udinese went down 1-2 at home to Juventus. We're sticking in Italy today as Torino entertainment Parma in a bank-holiday basement battle that could produce some fireworks.

If second-bottom Parma are to have any chance of surviving in the top flight for another year, the Gialloblu need to win this match against the team that's two places and 11 points ahead of them. Under coach Roberto d'Aversa, the visitors have been trying to blast their way out of trouble. Their last five road trips have all delivered Over 3.5 Goals. That sequence includes games at the teams now 14th, 15th, 16th and 18th. We'd expect them to be similarly gung-ho today against the team in 17th.

Torino are level on points with third-bottom Benevento and should see this home match as a glaring opportunity to put daylight between themselves and the drop zone. We'd expect Davide Nicola to send his men out to play this one on the front foot. With three of Il Toro's last four home games also reaching the heights of Over 3.5 Goals, that's our bet for today's clash.