Football Bet of the Day: Bank holiday goals fest in Italy

Italian Serie A: Torino v Parma (Over/Under 3.5 Goals)Show Hide
Monday 3 May, 7.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Under 3.5 Goals
|Over 3.5 Goals
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Torino and Parma both need the three points on offer in Serie A tonight and Tobias Gourlay doesn't expect either of them to hold back in pursuit of them
"Parma's last five road trips have all delivered Over 3.5 Goals"
Torino v Parma
Monday 19:45 (Live on Premier Sports 1)
In Italy yesterday, Kev finished a successful week with another half-winner, as Udinese went down 1-2 at home to Juventus. We're sticking in Italy today as Torino entertainment Parma in a bank-holiday basement battle that could produce some fireworks.
If second-bottom Parma are to have any chance of surviving in the top flight for another year, the Gialloblu need to win this match against the team that's two places and 11 points ahead of them. Under coach Roberto d'Aversa, the visitors have been trying to blast their way out of trouble. Their last five road trips have all delivered Over 3.5 Goals. That sequence includes games at the teams now 14th, 15th, 16th and 18th. We'd expect them to be similarly gung-ho today against the team in 17th.
Torino are level on points with third-bottom Benevento and should see this home match as a glaring opportunity to put daylight between themselves and the drop zone. We'd expect Davide Nicola to send his men out to play this one on the front foot. With three of Il Toro's last four home games also reaching the heights of Over 3.5 Goals, that's our bet for today's clash.
Staked: 59pts
Returned: 55.86pts
P/L: -3.14pts
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Monday 3 May, 7.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Under 3.5 Goals
|Over 3.5 Goals
Join to place betsJoin today