To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

England Cricket Tips

La Liga Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Goals for Genoa

Andrea Belotti Torino
Torino tend to deliver goals on home turf
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

After Sassuolo and Juventus obliged him with a six-goal thriller last night, Tobias Gourlay's hanging around Italy for another crack at Serie A

"Ten of Torino's 16 home matches this season have delivered Over 2.5 Goals"

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ [1.98] in Torino v Genoa

Torino v Genoa
Thursday 18:30

In Italy last night, it was indeed a slug fest. Serie A leaders Juventus raced into a 2-0 lead at Sassuolo, before falling 3-2 behind and eventually drawing 3-3.

If Italy is going to oblige us like this, we'll stick around for a third day. One of this evening's two Serie A matches sees 16th-placed Torino host Genoa, who are four points and one place behind them. It's a relegation battle, but we fancy there could be a few goals.

Ten of Torino's 16 home matches this season have delivered Over 2.5 Goals. Despite their lowly position, the hosts have scored themselves in 12/16 and only been shut out by teams currently in top six. Their problems have been at the other end of the pitch, where they have conceded in 13/16.

No fewer than 13 of Genoa's 16 away games have produced Over 2.5 Goals in the league this season. They've scored in 12/16, striking at least twice in each of the most recent five. Their last two road trips have both been to clubs alongside them in the bottom six - and both have finished 2-2. We're backing goals for this one as well.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 89pts
Returned: 84pts
P/L: -5pts

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ [1.98] in Torino v Genoa

Italian Serie A: Torino v Genoa (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Thursday 16 July, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 2.5 Goals
Over 2.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tobias Gourlay,

More Bet of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles