Football Bet of the Day: Goals for Genoa

Thursday 16 July, 6.30pm
After Sassuolo and Juventus obliged him with a six-goal thriller last night, Tobias Gourlay's hanging around Italy for another crack at Serie A
"Ten of Torino's 16 home matches this season have delivered Over 2.5 Goals"
Torino v Genoa
Thursday 18:30
In Italy last night, it was indeed a slug fest. Serie A leaders Juventus raced into a 2-0 lead at Sassuolo, before falling 3-2 behind and eventually drawing 3-3.
If Italy is going to oblige us like this, we'll stick around for a third day. One of this evening's two Serie A matches sees 16th-placed Torino host Genoa, who are four points and one place behind them. It's a relegation battle, but we fancy there could be a few goals.
Ten of Torino's 16 home matches this season have delivered Over 2.5 Goals. Despite their lowly position, the hosts have scored themselves in 12/16 and only been shut out by teams currently in top six. Their problems have been at the other end of the pitch, where they have conceded in 13/16.
No fewer than 13 of Genoa's 16 away games have produced Over 2.5 Goals in the league this season. They've scored in 12/16, striking at least twice in each of the most recent five. Their last two road trips have both been to clubs alongside them in the bottom six - and both have finished 2-2. We're backing goals for this one as well.
