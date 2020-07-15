Football Bet of the Day: Sassuolo to slug it out with Juve

Sassuolo v Juventus

Wednesday 20:45

In Italy last night, Atalanta mullered local rivals Brescia 6-2 to land our handicap bet with the something to spare.

We roll on to... Italy for what we hope will be another high-scorer in nearby Sassuolo, as the home side entertain Juventus, who are marching towards a ninth straight Serie A title. The visitors are odds-on to beat their eighth-placed hosts, but the champions might not have everything their own way - just like they didn't in the reverse fixture, which finished 2-2 at Allianz Stadium.

Maurizio Sarri's men have conceded in 12/16 away games this season, including nine of the most recent 10. Nine of those matches have delivered Over 2.5 Goals, with four getting to Over 3.5 Goals.

Sassuolo have scored 10 times in their last three appearances at Mapei Stadium and we fancy they can help Juve reach a high score tonight. Roberto De Zerbi's men have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in 14/15 home games this term, with just over half reaching Over 3.5 Goals (8/15). Juve are surprisingly obliging visitors and we fancy this one can get over the higher mark. In case it doesn't, we'll take Over 3.0 Goals in the Goal Lines market, which means we'll get our stake back if the pair only reach Over 2.5 Goals.