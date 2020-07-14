Football Bet of the Day: Atalanta to blitz Brescia

Atalanta v Brescia

Tuesday 20:45 (Live on Premier Sports 1)

In Spain last night, it was goalless at El Madrigal at the hour mark. Then a late flurry brought visiting Sociedad a 2-1 win and sneaked our Over 2.5 Goals bet over the line.

We move on to Italy with some sprezzatura in our step. Fourth-placed Atalanta are near guaranteed Champions League football next season and should be playing with their customary freedom as they entertain second-bottom Brescia. The hosts have scored 19 goals more than anyone else in Serie A this season and we fancy them to put their lowly visitors to the sword tonight.

Atalanta have scored 44 times in 16 previous appearances at Gewiss Stadium this term. Gian Piero Gasperini's men have won 10 of the last 14 there. They've scored twice in all of those wins, three times in 7/10 and at least four times in 4/10.

In stark contrast, Brescia are W3-D2-L11 on their travels this season. Against teams currently in the top 10, they have lost 8/8. Those losses include big defeats at Inter (0-6), Sassuolo (0-3) and Roma (0-3). They look ripe for a besting tonight. At an odds-against price, we'll take the hosts - who won the reverse fixture 3-0 in Brescia - to win by at least three again today.