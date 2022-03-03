Thursday Football Tips: Townsend a tasty pick for Toffees

Everton v Boreham Wood

Thursday 3 March, 20:15 kick-off

Live on ITV

There's not a lot of football taking place on Thursday, but there is one FA Cup tie of interest as non league side Boreham Wood play the game of their lives against Everton.

It's a fairytale for the National League outfit, but a game that Everton should win even with expected changes to be made by Frank Lampard.

And it's those changes that we have to try and identify and then make use of to get any sort of value from a game with such whopping favourites.

For more on those read our full match preview.

The long and short of it is that the Toffees will have too much even with changes to suffer any kind of upset.

Among those we expect to get a start is Andros Townsend, who is perfect for this type of game with his pace and quality on the ball something Boreham Wood will not have faced before.

You could say the same for the likes of Demarai Gray, Anthony Gordon and Richarlison if any of that trio play. Gray's porbably the most likely as he returns from injury.

Townsend in the anytime scoring market is the pick of the bunch though, but his odds on scoring are just tight enough to look elsewhere for the second leg of a double.

Cards is certainly the place to look, with Everton desperate for a result and to avoid the upset and Boreham Wood certain to have the adrenaline flowing in front of a full Goodison and the ITV cameras.

Four bookings should prove to be no problem at all and that plus a Townsend goal is as good as you can want for value in this one-sided affair.