It's been quite a week for the Vardys, but on Thursday Jamie can get back to doing what he does best, and that's scoring goals.

The Wagathie Christie trial has been headline news and that makes this game between two sides who would rather be on the beach strangely interesting.

You have to wonder just how up for it Chelsea will be after their FA Cup final defeat, while Leicester have been sleepwalking for a while, but have at least banged in a few goals recently.

OK, so they've only dispatched relegated Norwich and Watford, but if they play with that kind of freedom again then a game could actually break out at the Bridge.

The Foxes have been really poor this season, not quite as bad as the court sketches of Vardy but not too far off.

But if there is hope for next season it's in keeping Vardy partnered with James Maddison and Harvey Barnes as an attacking trio.

In the last two games alone, Vardy has scored twice in each game, Maddison has two goals and two assists and Barnes has two goals and three assists.

You suspect Vardy will score but Barnes could just as easily lay one on, so we'll take them both in a 'score or assist' Bet Builder double here.