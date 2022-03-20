Sunday Football Tips: Torres can expose set-piece problems

Pau Torres landed a 9/1 touch for this column back in January and the Villarreal defender can repeat the trick at slightly bigger odds here.

The centre-back has been a big set-piece threat all season long and following a goal in the upset win over Juventus in midweek, he now has five for the campaign, including four in his last 13 games.

Notably, the other one came in the reverse fixture of this contest.

Only three teams in La Liga have scored more goals from set-plays than the Yellow Submarine, while only two have conceded more from set situations than Cadiz.

Throw in the fact that Villarreal sit fourth in the 'corners won' table, and there's some clear evidence to suggest Torres can add to his tally here.

I'll happily back him to score at 10/1 but I'm also keen to link in a cards angle.

Referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez is the strictest official in Spain, averaging a massive seven yellows per game so far this season. He's also shown five reds.

Fourteen of his 17 domestic games this term have seen over 5.5 cards yet that's available at 4/5 here.

OK, Villarreal are one of the better-behaved Spanish teams but they will be desperate for a result here to continue their pursuit of the top four and they'll be facing a side scraping for their lives at the bottom.

There were nine cards shown in the reverse fixture - one which also had Hernandez Hernandez on the whistle - and I wouldn't be surprised to see something similar in this edition.

For a staking plan, I'll put half the stake on a Torres goal and the other half on the double of a Torres goal and over 5.5 cards.

