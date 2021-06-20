Sunday Football Tips: Shoot for profit in must-win Euro 2020 affair

Switzerland v Turkey

Sunday 20 June, 17:00

Live on ITV4

Both sides will be eliminated if this game ends in a draw so there has to be attacking intent, at least at some point.

With this in mind, heading to the shots markets looks the way to go.

First up, Cengiz Under to have three or more shots look a solid play at odds-against.

The Turkish wide man has landed this in 11 of his 12 starts for club (Leicester) and country this season and will surely be at the forefront of his side's hopes of getting the victory they require.

He regularly cuts in to find shooting positions and he isn't afraid to shoot on sight.

On the Swiss side, defender Fabian Schar is worth adding to the Bet Builder for one or more shots.

The Newcastle centre-back is an aerial threat from set plays, while he's also a player who likes to bring the ball forward and join attacks. Like Under, he's not afraid to go for goal if the chance arises.

He showed that in the opening game against Wales when he managed two shots, while his last six starts at Newcastle brought at least one shot in four matches (nine shots in total).

Pairing these two options together produces a price of 4.77/2 which looks more than fair given the circumstances the sides find themselves in.

