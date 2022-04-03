Sunday Football Tips: Plenty of reasons to fancy card feast

The highest-carding referee in Europe's top five leagues, Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez, takes charge of this game.

In addition, only three teams in La Liga have collected more yellow cards than Granada, while Rayo are also in the top 10 of that list.

Throw in the fact that both sides are still looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone - they are two and six points clear of it respectively - and it's not a difficult decision to look to the card markets.

Not surprisingly, the layers aren't giving a lot away in terms of card numbers.

Over 6.5 cards in the game is odds-on, while over 2.5 for each team is only 21/20.

Given Hernandez Hernandez averages over seven per game in La Liga, perhaps some will see those as appealing but, for me, the value lies in the player 'shown a card' market.

An intriguing potential battle catches the eye with Albanian team-mates Myrto Uzuni and Ivan Balliu potentially up against each other.

Granada winger Uzuni only arrived in the January transfer window and has so far struggled to adapt to the refereeing in Spain, picking up four cards in seven games thus far.

Here, he could face Rayo's Spanish-born right-back Balliu, who opted to play for Albania, the country of his father.

Balliu has 10 cards in 31 starts this season and it's not hard to see a bit of internal rivalry producing a battle down that side.

Even if Uzuni plays more centrally - which he has done in recent games - he has a tendency to drift to the left-hand side.

And regardless of whether the two actually go head-to-head, the card records of the pair do make odds of around 17/2 about the double look decent given the official involved.

