Sunday Football Tips: Martinez to trouble ref again

After Real Madrid's slip on Saturday, title rivals and city neighbours Atletico get the chance to pull further clear at the top of La Liga on Sunday night.

They head to Athletic Bilbao for a game with plenty of potential for cards.

Only two teams in the Primera Division have seen more yellow cards than Atletico, while the hosts are hardly known for their good discipline, sitting eighth on that particular list.

Athletic Club may have flopped in last weekend's Copa del Rey final but they've generally been a tough opponent for the top sides - Athletic beat both Real and Barcelona as they claimed the Supercopa in January.

They've drawn all five league games since a 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture last month and seem unlikely to go down without a fight here.

The referee, Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes, is fourth strictest in La Liga in terms of cards per game - he averages just shy of five yellows per match having shown five or more in 13 of his 17 matches to date.

The anytime card market subsequently makes appeal with Inigo Martinez the man worth backing.

The Bilbao central defender, expected to return to the starting XI after a bout of illness, is a man who has regularly attracted Fuertes' attention in the past - remarkably he's been booked in six of the last seven games in which their paths have crossed.

This season, Martinez has been carded in 10 of his 28 matches.

Both statistics suggest quotes of 23/10 about him receiving another card here are big.

Add in the opponent and the threat they pose in his area of the pitch - Luis Suarez and Joao Felix are both back in the Atleti squad - and Martinez certainly looks worthy of support.

