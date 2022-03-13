Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

Manager Markets Blog

The Daily Acca

Sunday Football Tips: Martinez the man for Inter

Simone Inzaghi
Simone Inzaghi will hope for Lautaro Martinez to fire Inter to victory at Torino
  • Torino vs Inter Milan
  • Sun 13 Mar, 19:45

After back-to-back winners our props column's hopes of a hat-trick rest with Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

"Lautaro Martinez has scored four times in five games against Torino, with the last three of those all being the last goal of the game."

Back Lautaro Martinez last scorer in Torino v Inter @ 4.57/2

We've had a decent run this week so let's see if we can keep it going with our bid for a hat-trick of winners!

There's a bumper Premier League card on Sunday but we're off to Italy and targeting improving Inter Milan and their star forward Lautaro Martinez.

The Serie A champions are just looking to recover from a rough ride that saw them go five games without a win, the last four of those without even scoring a goal.

It saw them lose top spot in the table to city rivals AC Milan and also give themselves a mountain to climb against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Torino

  • D
  • L
  • D
  • L
  • L
  • D
vs

Inter Milan

  • W
  • W
  • D
  • D
  • L
  • L
Close
  • Bologna 0 0 Torino
  • Torino 1 2 Cagliari
  • Juventus 1 1 Torino
  • Torino 1 2 Venezia
  • Udinese 2 0 Torino
  • Torino 1 1 Sassuolo
Close
  • Liverpool 0 1 Inter Milan
  • Inter Milan 5 0 Salernitana
  • AC Milan 0 0 Inter Milan
  • Genoa 0 0 Inter Milan
  • Inter Milan 0 2 Sassuolo
  • Inter Milan 0 2 Liverpool

Torino vs Inter Milan Sunday 13 March, 19:45

Full stats

Simone Inzaghi's side responded well though, thumping bottom side Salernitana before giving Liverpool a scare at Anfield with a 1-0 victory ending the Reds' seven-game winning run in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side hit the woodwork three times so it could and perhaps should have been all over, but that victory will at least give Inter a boost of confidence as they get back into domestic business.

Martinez will also be full of confidence too after scoring a beauty at Anfield, with it coming on the back of a hat-trick against Salernitana in the game before.

Those were his first goals in Serie A since December but moved him to 14 for the season and that should open the floodgates now.

Especially against a Torino side who have lost their last five games against Inter, conceding 13 goals in the process.

Martinez has scored in four of his last five games against Torino, and is a 2.526/4 chance to bag another

That's a bit short for us, but an interesting side note is that one of those four strikes against Torino have been the first goal of the game, the other three have been the last.

So we'll follow that trend and backing him to finish off the scoring, or bag the only goal of the game.

COLUMN P/L 2021/22

Staked: 199pts
Returned: 244.98pts
P/L: +45.98pts

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Lautaro Martinez last scorer in Torino v Inter @ 4.57/2

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Bet of the Day