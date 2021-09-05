Sunday Football Tips: How to get odds-against about England

England v Andorra

Sunday 5 September, 17:00

Live on ITV

England are going off 1/50 to beat minnows Andorra in their latest World Cup qualifier but I'm going to show you how to turn their red-hot chances of victory into an odds-against shot.

With a trip to Poland - England's toughest match of the group - coming up on Wednesday, boss Gareth Southgate is expected to make wholesale changes to the one which thumped Hungary 4-0.

Still, a very-much second-string side was still good enough to beat San Marino 5-0 at Wembley earlier in the campaign and something similar can be expected here.

In that match, England got on top early and were 3-0 up at half time despite the blanket-defence approach from their opponents.

Andorra will be out to frustrate too but England should have enough attacking talent to get ahead in the first 45 minutes so adding them to be in front at the interval looks solid.

They've led at half time in both previous home games with Andorra, matches which have finished with 5-0 and 6-0 scorelines.

That's a nod to the next part of our Bet Builder - over 3.5 goals in the game.

Over 4.5 is actually odds-on but the lower line gives us a bit of wriggle room.

Finally, adding 'both teams to score - no' takes the four-legged bet to odds of 6/5.

Andorra have scored in just two of their last 15 away games, those goals coming against Malta and Albania. They've failed to net in matches in Faroe Islands, Latvia and Cape Verde.

For those looking for something bigger, a look at the shots markets once the teams are known looks a strong option.

England had 32 shots against San Marino, 15 on target. Jesse Lingard had 10 shots, five on target, in that game, while Jude Bellingham (three and one) caught the eye as a midfield sub who got forward plenty. Both are potential starters here.

As a yardstick, Poland managed 26 shots against Andorra when they hosted them earlier in the year.

Click here for Paul Higham's in-depth preview of England v Andorra

