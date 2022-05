The Italian title race is going right down to the wire, and it could be last chance saloon time for Inter by the time they face Cagliari on Sunday night.

Rivals AC Milan lead by two points with two games to go, and they play at home to Atalanta just a couple of hours before their neighbours.

A win could mean Inter sit five points behind and anything but a win in Sardinia would hand the Scudetto to AC Milan.

To complicate matters, Cagliari are in the relegation zone and in big trouble - a defeat could well relegate them so they'll be desperate.

You still have to fancy Inter to win though, despite playing extra time in their Coppa Italia victory during the week.

Ivan Perisic was the star for Inter in the cup final, with two more goals making it four in four games for the Croatian - who is 2.56/4 to continue that hot streak with another goal.

Lautaro Martinez will be the other main danger as he sits on 19 league goals for the season and has bagged in five of his last seven games.

He's 2.01/1 to score anytime and scored twice against Cagliari in the reverse fixture.

Inter will get a fierce rception and with both sides desperate there's a strong case for the cards to come out - and nobody loves one more than Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Turkey international has seen yellow 10 times and with Cagliari scrapping for everything in the midfield area Hakan could easily get caught up in it again.

For someone with so many bookings he's also a nice price at 4.57/2 to see a card so is worthy of being included in our Serie A Bet Builder.