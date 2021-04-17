Sunday Football Tips: Dortmund the half-time draw specialists

Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen

Sunday 18 April, 14:30 BST kick-off

After going out of the Champions League during the week, this could be a good time to play Borussia Dortmund for Werder Bremen, then again, it could be anything but.

Dortmund will be an angry team and with their attacking quality that makes them a very dangerous side indeed.

They're also in danger of missing out on the Champions League places after a poor recent run of domestic form, with just two wins from their last five in the Bundesliga and losing their last league game at home.

But whatever damage they do here, it's likely to be all done in the second half - that's despite six of the last ten meeting between the two seeing both teams score in the opening 45 minutes.

We're going against the match-up stats due to the recent form pinpointing an obvious trend of half-time draws.

Dortmund's last eight Bundesliga games have ended all square at the break, with 11 of their 15 goals during that time being scored in the second half. Their record is mixed - W4 D2 L2 - but that one recurring theme is that they finish the first half level.

It may be even harder for them to make an early impact if they have to shake off the after effects of their Champions League exit.

Perhaps Werder Bremen could prove to be a cure for Dortmund's problems, as three of their last four games have seen them lose HT/FT as they have slid towards relegation trouble.

However, their last four away games have all ended goalless after 45 minutes, so if they turn up as stubborn opposition again then they could certainly make Dortmund work for it.

Given the prices, the half-time draw at 2.56/4 looks the value play given all the factors going into this game.

While draw/Dortmund at 4.216/5 does look an inviting prospect, the possibility of a Champions League hangover gives us just enough concern to swerve it.