Villarreal head to Barcelona on the final day of the season fighting for the one remaining European place left to be decided in La Liga.

We could have had an epic final day in Spain had matters not already been sewn up, with all of the top eight playing against each other.

All of the top six have sealed their places though, including Barca in second spot, and now Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao are battling for the one remaining Europa Conference League place.

The Yellow Submarine hold a one-point lead over Athletic, so need a win to make absolutely sure - but that's something they've not managed against Barca in 27 games.

Villarreal have also lost their last 11 games at the Nou Camp, so it's a big task for Unai Emery if they want to secure European football next season.

Barca, though, have lost three of their last five at home and their four league defeats this season is the most in nearly 20 years.

Whichever way Emery picks to play this, there'll be an emphasis on both playing on the counter attack and also using set pieces.

With that in mind, there's enough evidence to suggest Pau Torres could find a rare shot on target in this game at a massive 6/1.

Torres has scored six goals this season and had 31 shots with 10 on target, and Barcelona have a few injuries at the back for him to take advantage of.

More importantly, for a defender he's in attacking form, having scored two games ago and had five efforts on goal in the last five games.

Torres has hit the target in three of his last five games, so with that sort of form we're happy to back him to have one in this crucial final game of the season with conditions in his favour.