With the Spanish title in the bag and a remarkable Champions League final berth secured, Real Madrid should be on easy street, but there's no such thing when it comes to a derby clash with Atletico.

Diego Simeone's side, the outgoing La Liga champions, will not be giving their fierce city rivals the customary guard of honour, and Real would like nothing more than to reply by putting a huge dent in Atletico's Champions League hopes.

Carlo Ancelotti would usually make wholesale changes with nothing to play for in the league, but everything to play for in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

However, while Real have been banging in goals, winning titles and stunning Man City, Atletico have won just one in four in the league, and one in six in all competitions - scoring just a single goal.

Real Madrid put six past Man City while Atletico couldn't muster a single goal - and yet despite the form and the league table Atletico go into this game as favourites.

They are at home, and Ancelotti may make some changes, but with plenty of time to rest after Sunday before heading to Paris, they can go at this one at full throttle.

Atletico will have the boisterous Wanda Metropolitano fans behind them, but the stats are not - as they've not beaten Real for five seasons, and this season they've concede 40 league goals for the first time in a decade.

It's not like a Simeone side, and in fact this season the only resemblance has been in their discipline and regular 'dark arts', which will no doubt be found in spades in this game.

Real madrid are no shrinking violets either, so we'll take over 5.5 cards here at 1.75/7 as the first part of a Bet Builder double.

As for goals, Real Madrid will fancy scoring against this Atletico defence, and after his stunning substitute showing against Man City, Rodrygo could get the nod from the start to continue his fine form.

He's scored eight goals this season but six of those have come in his last six games and as a 5.04/1 chance to score anytime in the derby he looks a great price.

He bolsters our Bet Builder to a healthy 8.415/2 for this Madrid derby.